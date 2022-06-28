All American N won Sunday's $35,000 Steve Wiseman Memorial Trot at Running Aces, capturing the race for the second year in a row.

Driven by Luke Plano and trained by Maria Alvarez, All American N led throughout the one-mile trot, scoring a one-length victory over Bordogna and covering the 1-mile distance in a time of 1 minute, 55.2 seconds. The 8-year-old gelding has won two of six starts this year.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Foster makes national team

Erica Foster of Chanhassen was named to the U.S. senior national team for rhythmic gymnastics after finishing third in the individual all-around at last weekend's national championships in Des Moines.

Foster, 16, finished the competition with a total score of 236.550, behind 2020 Olympians Evita Griskenas (253.650) and Lili Mizuno (241.850). She trains at NorthWest Rhythmic in Plymouth.

U swimming honors

The Gophers women's and men's swimming and diving programs earned Scholar All-America team honors for spring 2022, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America announced.

The teams earned the honor after posting grade-point averages of 3.43 and 3.18, respectively.