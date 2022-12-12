More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings hold out three starters with injuries, but don't have 'long-term concerns'
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), center Garrett Bradbury (back) and safety Harrison Smith (neck) were inactive.
Vikings
Vikings-Lions recap: Game balls, numbers to know, what's next
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson helped overcome another record-setting day for Justin Jefferson.
Vikings
Losing scenario: Defense gives up 400-plus yards again without any sacks, takeaways
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his team's pass rush needs to improve and defense also has to limit explosive plays.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game vs. Lions
Justin Jefferson's 223-yard game — the first 200-yard performance of his young career — brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season team record of 1,632.
Vikings
Souhan: O'Connell's decisions cost Vikings dearly in loss to Lions
Above all Sunday, what Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell may regret the most is hiring Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator.