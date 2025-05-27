All 11 victims are expected to survive the shooting near a South Carolina party boat

A fight on board a boat where 120 people were partying over the holiday weekend led to a shooting where 11 people were hurt along the South Carolina coast, authorities said.
Only three of the people hurt in Sunday night's shooting remain in the hospital, and all are expected to survive, Horry County Police Chief Kris Leonhardt said during a news conference Tuesday.
The shooting happened on the dock in Little River along the Intracoastal Waterway as people were getting off the boat, Leonhardt said. Investigators believe only one person was firing.
Ten people were shot and one person was hurt when a speaker fell on their head, authorities said.
No arrests have been made. Leonhardt said many people ran for their lives when the gunfire erupted and were gone by the time officers arrived.
The chief refused to say what started the dispute on the boat and how it led to the shooting on the dock. He also would not say what kind of weapon was used.
''Items were recovered, but that's part of the investigation, and we don't want to release it at this time," Leonhardt said.
Most of the victims were shot in the lower part of their bodies, Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said.