Aljaz Ivacic has 6th shutout of season for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Earthquakes

Cristian Arango (lower leg) and Cristian Espinoza (rest) did not play for San Jose. Arango — whose nine goals this season are second in MLS (Philadelphia's Tai Baribo has 10) this season — went off in the 31st minute of a 3-3 tie with Miami on Wednesday. Espinoza had his streak of 122 consecutive games come to an end. It was the third longest in MLS history behind goalkeeper Luis Robles (183 for the New York Red Bulls from 2012-18) and midfielder Chris Klein(141 from 2005-09 for the Kansas City Wizards, Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles Galaxy).