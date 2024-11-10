Business

Alitalia will lay off over 2,000 remaining employees as liquidation nears

Italy's former national carrier Alitalia has started procedures for the collective dismissal of its remaining 2,059 employees, its administrators told unions.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 4:53PM

ROME — Italy's former national carrier Alitalia has started procedures for the collective dismissal of its remaining 2,059 employees, its administrators told unions.

The move comes as the successor to bankrupt Alitalia, ITA Airways, faces hurdles in its merger plans with German Lufthansa.

According to Italian media reports, merger talks stalled after the Italian Economy Ministry refused Lufthansa's suggestions to adjust the price for a 41% stake in ITA Airways.

Lufthansa is arguing that the government-owned Italian airline would lose value due to its poor performance in the fourth quarter of the year.

Lufthansa said it would adhere to the 2023 terms of the contract for its investment in ITA, adding it ''had signed the necessary remedy package by the agreed deadline.''

Meanwhile, Alitalia, which is under the special administration and moving toward final liquidation, plans to fire its remaining employees until the end of the year.

The final cuts include more than 1,100 flight attendants and 82 pilots and become effective in January, according to a letter sent this past week by the administration to the airline unions.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Alitalia will lay off over 2,000 remaining employees as liquidation nears

Italy's former national carrier Alitalia has started procedures for the collective dismissal of its remaining 2,059 employees, its administrators told unions.

Business

Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations

Nation

Multilateral banks are key to financing the fight against global warming. Here is how they work