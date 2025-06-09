Review: Rain and cold can’t dampen Alison Krauss at Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK, Minn. — “Wow! It’s chilly,” bluegrass queen Alison Krauss, dressed in a long black quilted coat, declared to a sold-out crowd Sunday night at the Ledge Amphitheater.
Explaining her aversion to cold weather, the Illinois native said she carries around a heating pad. “I’ll put on a co-oat,” she said with an exaggerated Minnesota accent.
Indeed, it was a little chilly. Feels-like temperature of 47 degrees. And it drizzled for the second half of the concert. But that didn’t deter 4,000 hearty Minnesoootans or Alison Krauss + Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, as they’re officially known.
As a vocalist, Krauss puts the sweetness in bittersweet and the sad in sadness. She and her band are not only some of the niftiest pickers in bluegrass but also the finest singers. The weather couldn’t dampen their spirits as Krauss and company delivered an entertaining and enriching evening of bluegrass, folk and country music punctuated with her easy humor.
It’s been 14 years since AKUS, as their T-shirts call them, have headlined a concert in Minnesota. Since then, Krauss has been displaced by Beyoncé as the woman who has won the most Grammys, surprisingly recorded with Def Leppard, and received the National Medal of Arts. And, oh yeah, she saw Dan Tyminski, Union Station’s singing guitarist of 33 years, depart for a solo career.
AKUS are making up for lost time by playing not one, not two but three concerts in Minnesota this week, with outdoor gigs also scheduled in Mankato on Tuesday and Duluth on Wednesday.
While Krauss may be a woman of constant sorrow in song, she pursues a lighter mood between songs, whether corny or quirky. Sometimes she just winged it Sunday like asking if this apparently temperate area “is one of those places you can grow pumpkins all year. I did a school report on Alaska years ago and that’s how I tied it in.” OK, then.
Some of her jokes are practiced such as when she acknowledged Ron Block, the banjoist who brought a song to the band 33 years ago, and “we’re still working on it.”