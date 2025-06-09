Review: Rain and cold can’t dampen Alison Krauss at Ledge Amphitheater

The 110-minute set ended with an intimate encore featuring singers around one microphone, commencing with a trio treatment of Krauss’ country hit, “When You Say Nothing You Say Nothing at All.” Soon came the faith-themed ending of the bluegrass spiritual “Down to the River to Pray,” “A Living Prayer” and “There Is a Reason,” hymn-like numbers that suggest that Krauss’ sweet, angelic and often haunting voice is the last one you want to hear on Earth and the first one you want to hear in heaven.