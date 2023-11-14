ST. CLOUD — A Stearns County judge on Monday sentenced 38-year-old Alicia M. Lewis to seven years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a central Minnesota woman who was shot in the head and left on the side of the road.

Lewis, who court documents list as from Alexandria, was charged with four felony counts in connection with the murder of Keisa M. Lange, who was found dead the morning of June 3, 2021, on the south side of St. Cloud.

Lewis was one of four people charged for their involvement in the homicide. She pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding an offender as part of a plea deal that ensured she cooperated with the investigation and prosecution of others involved with the death of Lange and 28-year-old Janesa L. Harris, who was found dead in her St. Cloud apartment the day before Lange was found shot to death.

On Monday, Judge Heidi Schultz sentenced Lewis to seven years in prison with credit for 886 days served, and ordered her to pay part of the $38,300 joint restitution ordered jointly with Angela R. Jones and DeAntae D. Davis, who were also convicted for their roles in Lange's death.

According to court documents, surveillance footage showed a white Ford Fusion entering a lot near where Lange was staying the day she was shot, and witnesses told police they saw Lange in the car with Jones, Davis and Kenneth J. Carter, who was also charged in relation to the homicide but later acquitted of all charges by a jury.

Police found the vehicle at Jones' residence with evidence of blood in the back seat, documents state. Lewis testified that she was in the driver's seat of the vehicle on Cooper Avenue when she heard a loud bang, looked in the rearview mirror and saw smoke coming from Davis' gun. Lewis was then dragged from the car and left in the ditch.

A jury found Davis guilty on four counts related to Lange's death, including premeditated first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison in July.

In June, Jones entered guilty pleas in the homicides of Lange and Harris, acknowledging she was in the back seat of the car when Davis shot Lange. Jones also entered an Alford plea of guilty to second-degree murder for Harris' death and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.