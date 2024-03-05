NEW YORK — Alice McDermott's novel about military wives in Vietnam, ''Absolution,'' and the Jamel Brinkley story collection ''Witness'' are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

The other nominees announced Tuesday include Henry Hoke's ''Open Throat,'' the rare novel to be narrated by a mountain lion; Claire Jiménez's family drama-mystery, ''What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez,'' and Colin Winnette's tech-saga, ''Users.''

''With an astonishingly varied range of protagonists — the ghosts of New York City, U.S. military wives in wartime Saigon, Staten Island Latinas, a virtual reality designer, and a mountain lion living under the Hollywood sign — this year's finalists offer definitive proof that fiction, to invoke Walt Whitman, contains multitudes,'' PEN/Faulkner Awards Committee Chair Louis Bayard said in a statement.

The winner, to be announced next month, receives $15,000. The runners-up each get $5,000. Previous winners include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Yiyun Li.