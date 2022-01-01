AKRON, Ohio — Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday.
Xavier Castaneda had 14 points for Akron (8-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Tribble had six rebounds.
Akron scored 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.
Ronaldo Segu had 19 points for the Bulls (6-6, 0-2) as did Jeenathan Williams. Maceo Jack had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Russian, Czech junior hockey teams removed from plane
Members of the Russian and Czech Republic world junior hockey teams were removed from a New Year's Eve flight from Calgary to Frankfurt, Germany, with fellow passengers saying the Russian squad caused a disturbance by smoking and refusing to wear masks.
Sports
Virginia's balanced attack sends Cavs past Syracuse
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin scored 17 points apiece, Kadin Shedrick had a double-double and Virginia beat Syracuse 74-69 on Saturday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference tilt.
Sports
Perry leads North Texas over Rice 75-43 in C-USA opener
Tylor Perry had 18 points and North Texas rolled past Rice 75-43 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
Sports
Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67
Kim English probably didn't have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together.
Sports
NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks' McMillan in protocols
Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday and another head coach entered the league's health and safety protocols, on a day where the number of players on the list dropped considerably.