PORTLAND, Ore. — Ahmed Ali had a career-high 28 points as Portland defeated Portland State 86-73 on Saturday night.
James Scott had 21 points for Portland State in its season opener. The Vikings had games canceled against Washington State, Cal State Fullerton, and San Diego.
Ali hit 15 of 18 free throws. Latrell Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (3-1). Eddie Davis added 14 points.
Elijah Hardy added 16 points for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas had 13 points. Ian Burke had a career-high 10 rebounds.
