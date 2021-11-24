ESTERO, Fla. — Ali Ali matched his career high with 20 points and Akron beat Evansville 69-60 in a Gulf Coast Showcase matchup on Wednesday.
Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (3-3) and Greg Tribble scored 10 for the Zips. Enrique Freeman registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jawaun Newton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (2-6), who now have a four-game losing streak.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
King scores 16 to lead Jacksonville State over Drexel 72-64
Demaree King had 16 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville State to a 72-64 win over Drexel on Wednesday in the Nassau Championship.
Vikings
How Vikings could go from thankful to merry this holiday season
From Thanksgiving weekend to Christmas weekend the Vikings play five games. If they win most of them, start making your playoff-viewing plans.
Access Vikings
What will Vikings face Sunday? Lots of fakes, other trickery from 49ers
In San Francisco on Sunday, the Vikings defense will see even more elements of the offensive system they struggled to defend at times against Green Bay. Here's how it works.
Sports
Packers host Rams, rematch of playoff game from last season
LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-3) at GREEN BAY (8-3)
Vikings
Vikings' Griffen willingly leaves home after negotiations with police
Everson Griffen, the 33-year-old defensive end, refused to leave his house in Minnetrista for hours after calling 911 at 3 a.m. He earlier posted a video on Instagram where he was holding a gun.