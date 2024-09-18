Algeria's president sworn in for a second term after lopsided election

The ceremony to inaugurate Tebboune's second five-year term took place at the People's Palace, in Club-des-Pins, a seaside resort on the west coast of the capital, Algiers. Tebboune's two challengers, Islamist Abdellali Hassan Cherif and Socialist Youcef Aouchiche attended the ceremony that came three days after Algeria's constitutional court certified Tebboune's landslide victory in the Sept. 7 elections.