ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria will hold its next presidential election on Sept. 7, giving first-term President Abdelmajid Tebboune more than five months to campaign for a second term to lead the oil-rich north African nation.
Tebboune's office announced the date in a statement on Thursday after meeting with high-ranking members of Parliament and the constitutional court as well as its independent election authority.
No candidate has come forth to challenge him in his quest to lead the country of 44 million people which is facing mounting political and economic challenges. Elections had been expected to take place in December 2024.
