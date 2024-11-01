Algeria pardons and releases journalist who became a key voice during 2019 pro-democracy protests

Known as one of the rare independent voices in Algerian media, El Kadi was among the figures from the Algerian media to be targeted by authorities as the protests continued under Bouteflika's successor, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. He covered everything from economics to the Algerian Civil War, which plagued the nation throughout the 1990s and cemented the military's grip on power in the gas-rich North African nation.