Alfred Brendel, pianist renowned for refined playing of Beethoven, dies at age 94

''I grew up in a family that was not musically inclined, not artistically inclined and not intellectual, so I had to find out a lot of things for myself,'' he said in a 2012 interview for the Verbier Festival. ''I was a young person who in the early 20s did not think I have to achieve something within five years but I thought I would like to be able to do certain things when I'm 50. And when I was 50 I said to myself I have actually done most of the things I want to do.''