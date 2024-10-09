Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett made a television series. 'Disclaimer' is already a triumph

Told in seven chapters, the psychological thriller comes from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón who read Renée Knight's book before he'd even made ''Roma.'' The filmmaker had never dabbled in longform before, but soon realized while writing the script that it was the only way to tell it in a satisfying way. Instead of getting hung up on the ins-and-outs of making a television show, he decided he would just do it his way: Like a film, or, rather, seven films. After all, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, David Lynch and Krzysztof Kieślowski had done it too.