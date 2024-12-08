Alexandre Pantoja successfully defends flyweight belt with technical submission of Kai Asakura

Originally scheduled to fight in the main event until welterweight champion Belal Muhammad pulled out because of a bone infection in his foot, No. 3 Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0-0) defeated seventh-ranked replacement fighter Ian Machado Garry (15-1-0) by unanimous decision in the co-main event. Rakhmonov, who closed as a -400 favorite, was taken to a decision for the first time in his career.