OGDEN, Utah — Davis Alexander passed for 299 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a score to help Portland State beat Weber State 30-18 on Saturday.

Malik Walker sealed it with a 39-yard touchdown with under two minutes to play.

Alexander completed 29-of-42 passes for Portland State (5-4, 4-2 Big Sky). Nate Bennett caught nine passes for 83 yards, Darien Chase added 79 yards receiving and a score and Walker finished with 51 yards.

Bronson Barron passed for 174 yards for Weber State (4-5, 3-3), which has had a share of the Big Sky title each of the last four seasons. Creyton Cooper had seven carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashid Shaheed caught seven passes for 90 yards.

Cooper opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run. His 2-yard TD, on a direct snap, came with 7:22 remaining and PAT holder Mackenzie Morgan converted a two-point conversion to pull within 24-18.

