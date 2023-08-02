The Vikings suffered several injuries during their second padded practice of training camp Tuesday, including one that appeared potentially serious.

Wide receiver Trishton Jackson was carted off with an apparent right knee injury after he landed awkwardly while leaping for a pass along the sideline. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was the first to run over to Jackson while the Vikings medical staff examined his leg, and both O'Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah came over before Jackson was carted to the training room.

"It's definitely tough to see him go down like that," Jefferson said. "Just the amount of work he has been doing getting to this point, he's a key part of our offense. I'll be praying for him and going to be right there with him. Hopefully it's not that bad."

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who last year as a rookie was limited to six games because of injury, walked off with a member of the team's medical staff early in practice and did not return.

Alexander Mattison was limping after an injury during team drills toward the end of practice, though the running back said, "I should be OK" as he went to receive medical tests.