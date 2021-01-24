PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Galen Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds as Texas Southern topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Saturday.

Michael Weathers had 13 points for Texas Southern (3-7, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Yahuza Rasas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilliam had 10 points.

Joshuwan Johnson had 14 points for the Golden Lions (3-11, 2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

