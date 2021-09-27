The Timberwolves are holding their annual media day and new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will join current owner Glen Taylor for a press conference scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
You can watch the press conference here.
Come back to startribune.com after the press conference for updates from media day from Star Tribune staff.
Live: Wolves press conference with A-Rod, Marc Lore, Glen Taylor
The new Wolves owners and current owner Glen Taylor will talk to the media at 10 a.m.
