INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Palou is 1st Spaniard to win Indianapolis 500, as the 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season.
Alex Palou is 1st Spaniard to win Indianapolis 500, as the 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season
Alex Palou is 1st Spaniard to win Indianapolis 500, as the 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season.
The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 8:30PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Alex Palou is 1st Spaniard to win Indianapolis 500, as the 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season
Alex Palou is 1st Spaniard to win Indianapolis 500, as the 3-time IndyCar champ has won 5 of his 1st 6 races this season.