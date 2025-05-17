Alex Ovechkin says he intends to keep playing for the Capitals, his 21st NHL season at age 40

''For him to come back this year and play the way that he did, chase down this record, the start that he had, breaking his leg, coming back from that, and just continuing to not only do things he did individually, statistically, but lead our team — that's part of the story that will be a minor part of it, but it's a big part of it," coach Spencer Carbery said after the Game 5 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night.