Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals into the second round against Carolina by scoring and hitting

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin is four months away from turning 40 and still was among the Washington Capitals' most consistent hitters in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Color his teammates unsurprised.
''He's one of a kind," Tom Wilson said. ''He's a machine. He's built different.''
Ovechkin led the Capitals into the second round for the first time since captaining them to the Stanley Cup in 2018, scoring four goals and finishing with 19 hits to set up a showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The best-of-seven series starts Tuesday, exactly a month after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's career goals record, and he's expected to keep this up moving forward because he has been a physical force his entire career with a style that fits perfectly in playoff hockey.
''He's done it ever since I've been here, so I don't see why he won't keep doing it,'' said Wilson, who has played with Ovechkin since 2013. "He's definitely our energy. He's kind of our everything on any given night. He goes out there and leads the way, and that's what a captain does. He can be a guy that goes out and gets the momentum going for us early in a game or whenever we need it.''
Ovechkin's first act of his 16th trip to the postseason was a hit on Montreal's Mike Matheson 20 seconds into that series opener, which he finished with his first overtime playoff goal. He laid out Jake Evans with a (penalized) open-ice check late in the second period of a Game 4 comeback victory, then scored again in the Game 5 clincher.
''He was outstanding the whole series,'' said Spencer Carbery, who's expected to win the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year for getting Washington to the top of the Eastern Conference above preseason expectations.