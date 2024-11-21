Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a broken left leg

''You know when goal-scorers start scoring, it's dangerous,'' said defenseman John Carlson, who has been teammates with Ovechkin since 2009-10. ''There was a bit of that in the downs that everyone was feeling about it too, of course. We see him coming to the rink every day, we know what's at stake. You never want anyone to get injured, but there's a lot to it and certainly he was playing his best hockey in years.''