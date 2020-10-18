LONDON — Alex Morgan's Tottenham debut won't be for another few weeks, with the American forward saying a setback prevented her from being fit to play against Arsenal in the Women's Super League north London derby on Sunday.
The two-time World Cup winner joined Tottenham last month for this season to get game time ahead of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with the United States season curtailed by the pandemic.
But Morgan, who gave birth to Charlie Elena Carrasco in May, has not played since 2019.
"A small setback keeping me from doing what I love," Morgan tweeted on Sunday. "Can't wait to get on the field with this team in the next few weeks. Literally can't wait."
