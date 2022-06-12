Alex Kirilloff hit two solo homers — one to left field in the first inning and the other to right in the seventh — to lead the St. Paul Saints to an 11-7 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday before 8,364 fans at CHS Field. The victory was the Saints' sixth in a row, including five straight over Rochester in this series.

Mark Contreras had a two-run single for the Saints and Caleb Hamilton also hit a solo homer.

Kirilloff, who was 3-for-5 to raise his average to .350, now has eight homers for St. Paul in 31 International League games, Hamilton has six.

The Saints, who evened their record at 29-29, used five pitchers in the game; the first four all gave up at least one run. Dereck Rodriguez got the win. He gave up three runs and five hits in 4⅓ innings.