DETROIT — Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist in his home debut with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

DeBrincat was acquired in a July trade with Ottawa. The Michigan native also scored in the Red Wings' season-opening loss at New Jersey on Thursday.

Daniel Sprong, Lucas Raymond, J.T. Compher and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit, and Dylan Larkin added two assists. Ville Husso made 23 saves.

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist for the Lightning, who beat Nashville 5-3 on Tuesday in their season opener. Victor Hedman had a goal and two assists, while Brandon Hagel contributed a goal and an assist. Jonas Johansson stopped 36 shots.

The game was tied at 3 when Compher redirected Seider's shot from the point 15:23 into the second period.

The Wings made it 5-3 at 4:44 of the third. Larkin created a 2-on-1 breakaway with his speed and puck handling and fed DeBrincat, who ripped a one-timer past Johansson.

Hedman cut Detroit's lead to one midway through the period on a power-play goal from the point. But Seider scored an empty-netter in the final seconds to close it out.

The first period ended in a 2-all tie.

Detroit struck first. Sprong tapped in a DeBrincat shot that trickled behind Johansson.

After Johansson stopped a Jake Walman shot on a 2-0 breakaway, the Lightning scored moments later when Hedman set up Stamkos' shot from the left side.

Hagel scored from the slot on a breakaway to give Tampa Bay the lead. DeBrincat answered less than two minutes later on a shot from the point that deflected off a defender's stick and another defender's skate.

ICE CHIPS

Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri missed the game due to an undisclosed injury. ... Lightning forward Tyler Motte (hand) was placed on injured reserve. ... Stamkos has 22 goals in 40 career games against Detroit. ... Red Wings forward Christian Fischer played in his 400th career game. ... Detroit is 54-32-9-2 all-time in home openers.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Play the second game of a back-to-back at Ottawa on Sunday night.

Red Wings: Travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets on Monday night.

