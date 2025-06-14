Alex Bowman battles severe back pain to race in Mexico City after Michigan crash

MEXICO CITY — Alex Bowman wasn't sure he was going to make the trip to Mexico City because of lower back pain suffered in ''the hardest hit of my career'' at Michigan last week.
As late as Wednesday — the day before he was scheduled to leave for NASCAR's first points-paying Cup Series race of the modern era outside the United States — the Hendrick Motorsports driver was so sore he didn't know if he'd be able to get in the car.
He was still sore after two days of practice at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but it was after he got out of his No. 48 Chevrolet and not while he was driving. Bowman said his hit registered 50 G-force.
''I don't know if on paper that's the biggest (hit) I've ever taken, but it's the most painful one I've ever taken, for sure,'' Bowman said Saturday. ''Even compared to when I broke my back, it's way more pain than that was.''
Bowman last Sunday slammed hard into the wall at Michigan in a head-on impact at approximately 150 mph. The hit was so fierce that it lifted the rear wheels in the air. Although nothing was broken, he has severe lower back pain on his right side that shoots into his leg.
The 32-year-old kidded he's been a bit of a ''crash dummy'' of late: Bowman missed five races in 2022 with a concussion suffered at Texas, and he broke his back in a 2023 sprint car crash that led Rick Hendrick to ban him from further extracurricular racing.
Although he's ranked 13th in the Cup Series standings, he didn't want to miss a race considering the recent slump Bowman is going through. He has finished 27th or worse in seven of the last nine races and has five finishes of 35th or worse.
Even though Bowman made it to Mexico City and says he feels fit enough inside the car, Anthony Alfredo is on standby in case Bowman can't complete Sunday's race on the 15-turn, 2.42-mile layout.