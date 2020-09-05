The Twins put catcher Alex Avila (back) on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game with the Tigers at Target Field.

Catcher Willians Astudillo and outfielder LaMonte Wade were recalled, and pitcher Sean Poppen was sent to the St. Paul site.

The Twins also beefed up their player pool in St. Paul on Saturday by adding two top pitching prospects, righthanders Jordan Balazovic and Matt Canterino, along with lefthander Charlie Barnes.

Balazovic, 21, was a fifth round pick in 2016 who has been outstanding in the minor leagues. Canterino was a second round pick last year and Barnes was a fourth-rounder in 2017.

Infielder Jack Reinheimer and pitcher Ryan Garton, both former big leaguers, were released. The Twins also lost infielder Ildemaro Vargas on waivers to the Cubs.

The Twins and Tigers meet at 6:10 p.m. (FSN) with Kenta Maeda (4-1, 2.53 ERA) facing Detroit rookie lefthander Tarik Skubal (1-1, 6.75).

Brent Rooker is back in the lineup and hitting cleanup today after an eventful debut Friday. He is replacing Max Kepler, who went on the 10-day IL on Friday.

Lineups:

TIGERS

Victor Reyes, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 1B

Willi Castro, SS

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Christin Stewart, LF

Austin Romine, C

Isaac Paredes, 3B

TWINS

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Brent Rooker, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Alex Avila portrait by Carlos Gonzalez