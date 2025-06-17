Alert raised to the highest level after Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts

U.S. stocks are falling following signals that one of the economy's main engines, spending by households, is weakening while Israel's conflict with Iran may be worsening. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in early trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 163 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower. Treasury yields also nudged lower in the bond market after a report said shoppers spent less last month at retailers than the month before and less than economists expected. Solar stocks fell amid worries that Congress may phase out tax credits for renewable energy.