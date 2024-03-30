PHOENIX — Alek Thomas hit a three-run homer, Merrill Kelly delivered 6 2/3 quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Friday night.

Thomas had his big moment in the sixth, connecting on a slider up in the zone from Jake Bird, launching it deep into the right-field seats for a 7-1 lead.

Joc Pederson — playing his first game with the D-backs after signing a $9.5 million, one-year deal this offseason — had four hits, including a double. Ketel Marte added three hits, a walk and a stolen base.

Pederson had the first four-hit debut in franchise history. Marte is the first to have back-to-back, three-hit games to start the season.

Kelly (1-0) cruised for most the night, giving up one run on three hits while striking out eight. The right-hander has thrown at least five innings in 30 straight regular-season outings, which ranks second among current MLB pitchers, behind Mitch Keller's 32-game streak.

Kelly's performance was reminiscent of the last time he was on the mound in Game 2 of the World Series. He threw seven brilliant innings in that game against the Texas Rangers, giving up one run and striking nine, leading the D-backs to their only win in the Fall Classic.

The Diamondbacks got their scoring started with back-to-back solo homers in the first from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker. It was Gurriel's second homer of the season — he also went deep for a two-run homer in the D-backs' 16-1 win in the opener.

Colorado's Elías Díaz hit a solo homer in the second to cut the D-backs' lead to 2-1. Charlie Blackmon had an RBI triple in the eighth and later scored on a wild pitch.

Cal Quantrill (0-1) gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings. Quantrill pitched the past 3 1/2 years for the Cleveland Guardians, but was traded to the Rockies during the offseason.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will send left-hander Tommy Henry to the mound on Saturday night while the Rockies counter with lefty Austin Gomber.

___

