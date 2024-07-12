SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin trial on hold as judge considers defense request to dismiss case over questions about disputed ammunition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Council Member Robin Wonsley: Minneapolis police contract must include permanent, robust reforms
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune