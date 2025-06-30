Aldrich Potgieter wins Rocket Classic on 5th playoff hole, outlasting Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk

DETROIT — Aldrich Potgieter ended the protracted Rocket Classic, making an 18-foot birdie putt on the fifth playoff hole to outlast Max Greyserman for his first PGA Tour title on Sunday.
''I finally got one to the hole,'' Potgieter said after missed opportunities on the green by three players led to the longest playoff of the season on the tour.
He celebrated by embracing his caddie and shaking hands with Greyserman and his caddie before giving his father, Heinrich, a hug.
The 20-year-old Potgieter is the youngest player on the tour and its biggest hitter, averaging 326-plus yards off the tee. He became the ninth player to win for the first time this season.
Potgieter was born in South Africa, moved to Australia when he was 8 and returned to South Africa at age 17 because the COVID-19 pandemic limited his opportunities to compete.
''We had to give up a lot, moving to Australia, moving back,'' he said. ''Emigrating is definitely not the easiest thing. Coming alone at the start of my career to the States and giving it a grind, and having my dad here has helped so much.''
Potgieter won the British Amateur at the age of 17 and became the youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner last year, paving the way for him to become the second-youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card through the minor league just after his 20th birthday. The youngest was Jason Day, who was 19 in 2007.
Chris Kirk was eliminated after missing a 4-foot putt on the second playoff hole — that after pushing a 9-foot putt past the cup on the first extra hole with a chance to win.