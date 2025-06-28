Aldrich Potgieter, PGA Tour's youngest player and biggest hitter, leads Rocket Classic by 2 strokes

DETROIT — Aldrich Potgieter, standing on the practice green at Detroit Golf Club, said the most challenging part of his life was moving to Australia when he was 8 and returning to South Africa at age 17 because the COVID-19 pandemic limited his opportunities to compete.
Potgieter is about to face another test.
The PGA Tour's youngest player and biggest hitter is going into the final round of the Rocket Classic with a two-shot lead, hoping to hold off a pack of players, including Collin Morikawa, for his first victory on the circuit.
''The leaderboard's so stacked,'' Potgieter said after he had five straight birdies in a 7-under 65 to surge into the lead Saturday.
The 20-year-old tour rookie started the week averaging 326.6 yards off the tee — several yards longer than Rory McIlroy — and credits his multi-sport childhood.
''I played a lot of sports, rugby, wrestling,'' the 5-foot-11, 211-pound Potgieter said. ''Kind of did everything as a kid. Didn't just focus on golf, so that kind of helped me build that strong foundation."
Max Greyserman (66), Jake Knapp (66), Mark Hubbard (67), Andrew Putnam (67) and Chris Kirk (69) were two shots back. Three more players were another stroke behind.
"As long as you're kind of hanging around on Sunday, that's what counts," Greyserman said.