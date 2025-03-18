Bemidji

Alcohol, speed suspected factors in northern Minnesota crash that left woman dead, 4 injured

The driver, who survived, is a 23-year-old man from Walker, Minn.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 1:54PM
Cass County Sheriff's Office (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Drinking and speeding are suspected factors in a one-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota that left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday outside of Walker on County Road 13 near the intersection with the Stony Point Camp Rd, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and found a car that rolled into a ditch. There were four men and one woman in the vehicle.

The woman, 22 and from Bemidji, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Three of the men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and one man was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Law enforcement collected a blood sample from the driver, a 23-year-old man from Walker, to be tested for impairment from drugs or alcohol.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. Charges have yet to be filed.

Officials have not disclosed the identities of the vehicle’s occupants.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Bemidji

See More

Bemidji

Alcohol, speed suspected factors in northern Minnesota crash that left woman dead, 4 injured

card image

The driver, who survived, is a 23-year-old man from Walker, Minn.

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Ai’Jhon Douglas helps St. Paul Harding’s basketball reach state tournament

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota cuts employment services for people with disabilities

Like thousands of other high school graduates in Minnesota, Chris McIntire went straight to work at a segregated workshop, where he did menial factory work for sub minimum wages. Then in 2017, the state Vocational Rehabilitation program stepped in and found Chris a job for $10/hour at Friendly Buffalo Restaurant in Big Lake, Minn. Here, McIntire whistles to the Bob Dylan song The Times They Are a Changing', while washing dishes with his job coach Jaime Klatt looking on Friday, May 11, 2018, at t