Alcohol, speed suspected factors in northern Minnesota crash that left woman dead, 4 injured

Drinking and speeding are suspected factors in a one-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota that left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.
The driver, who survived, is a 23-year-old man from Walker, Minn.
The wreck occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday outside of Walker on County Road 13 near the intersection with the Stony Point Camp Rd, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
Deputies and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and found a car that rolled into a ditch. There were four men and one woman in the vehicle.
The woman, 22 and from Bemidji, was pronounced deceased on scene.
Three of the men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and one man was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.
Law enforcement collected a blood sample from the driver, a 23-year-old man from Walker, to be tested for impairment from drugs or alcohol.
“Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. Charges have yet to be filed.
Officials have not disclosed the identities of the vehicle’s occupants.
