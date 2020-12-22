A car's passenger was killed and the driver injured and suspected of being under the influence of alcohol early Tuesday after his car crashed into a tree overnight behind a home in Eagan, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 2:20 a.m. on Slater Road near Metcalf Drive, police said.
Michael W. Renlund, 43, of Burnsville, died at the scene, while the driver was taken by emergency responders under police escort to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Authorities are seeking court permission to test the blood of Michael J. Coombes, 28, of Eagan, for evidence of alcohol, police said.
Investigators are working to sort out the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
