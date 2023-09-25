NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
HP Inc., down 47 cents to $26.30.
Berkshire Hathaway sold about 4.8 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.
Alcoa Corp., down $1.72 to $26.63.
The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products maker said William Oplinger is succeeding Roy Harvey CEO.
Amazon.com Inc., up $2.15 to $131.27.
The internet retail giant is investing up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence company Anthropic.
Netflix Inc., up $4.99 to $384.80.
A tentative deal has been reached to end Hollywood's writers strike after nearly five months.
Krispy Kreme Inc., down 5 cents to $12.74.
The doughnut chain said Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as CEO.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $16.27 to $156.28.
Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners disclosed a 5% ownership stake in the seller of cookware and home furnishings.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 5 cents to $37.20.
The copper mining company edged higher despite prices slipping for the base metal .
Ford Motor Co., up 15 cents to $12.58.
Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with automaker, averting a threatened strike.