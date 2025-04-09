Sports

Alcaraz recovers to beat Cerundolo in 2nd round of Monte Carlo Masters

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 2:43PM

MONACO — Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz started his clay-court season by rallying to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Alcaraz was coming off a surprising loss to Belgian veteran David Goffin in his first match at the Miami Open last month.

Another upset seemed possible when Cerundolo, ranked No. 22, took the first set but Alcaraz dominated the rest of the match and converted five of his seven break points across the second and third sets.

Alcaraz is seeking a second title of 2025 and to finetune his clay-court game ahead of a bid to retain his title at Roland Garros starting next month.

Later Wednesday, Novak Djokovic will begin his latest bid to win a 100th career title when he faces Alejandro Tabilo, who handed the 24-time Grand Slam champion a surprising loss at the Italian Open last year.

Djokovic, who recently lost the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik, turns 38 next month — shortly before the French Open starts on May 25.

Lorenzo Musetti, the 13th seed, beat Jiri Lehecka 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last-16 match against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, who beat top-seeded Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.

Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils, a pair of 38-year-old Frenchman, were eliminated by Daniel Altmaier and seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev, respectively.

The Monte Carlo Masters is the first big clay-court tournament of the year on the ATP Tour.

