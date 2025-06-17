Alcaraz-Raducanu is a US Open mixed doubles entry. So are Osaka-Kyrgios, Keys-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Ruud

''There is nothing I've been more excited about, energized about, than this event and what it will represent for the sport going forward: an opportunity to innovate and present the sport differently,'' said Lew Sherr, who recently announced he'll be leaving as chief executive of the U.S. Tennis Association to become president of business operations with the New York Mets. ''It's the only sport of any significance (with) men and women on the same field of play, at the same time, competing all out against one another.''