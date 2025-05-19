Alcaraz is the clear favorite for the French Open. But Sinner is building back to top form

ROME — Carlos Alcaraz is the clear favorite for the French Open. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is back from his doping ban, though, and building himself back up to full strength day by day.
Those were the verdicts after Alcaraz beat Sinner to win the Italian Open a week before Roland Garros starts on Sunday.
Alcaraz's title in Rome boosted his record on clay this season to 15-1.
''On clay right now, you're the best player,'' Sinner told Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony after the Spaniard's 7-6 (5), 6-1 win Sunday.
Sinner held two set points during the first set against Alcaraz in his first tournament following his three-month suspension.
''The level he has played in this tournament is insane after three months without playing,'' Alcaraz said. ''He's going to be better and better. … He's going to be a really dangerous player in Paris.''
If Alcaraz and Sinner meet again in Paris, it will be in the final, because Alcaraz moved up to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday — meaning they will be on opposite sides of the draw at Roland Garros.
Alcaraz beat Sinner over five sets in the French Open semifinals en route to the title last year. Alcaraz then also defended his Wimbledon title for his fourth Grand Slam trophy.