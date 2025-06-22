Sports

Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen's Club final ahead of Wimbledon defense

Carlos Alcaraz showed he will be the man to beat at Wimbledon again after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 4:07PM

LONDON — Carlos Alcaraz showed he will be the man to beat at Wimbledon again after defeating Jiri Lehecka in the final at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The top-seeded Spaniard replicated his debut triumph on the grass courts of west London in 2023 with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.

It was an 18th-straight match win for Alcaraz — in his fifth consecutive final — following his title successes in Rome and at the French Open.

Lehecka had knocked out home hope Jack Draper on Saturday to become the first Czech finalist since Ivan Lendl won the title in 1990.

The 23-year-old Lehecka played his part in a high-quality final with some huge serves and powerful ground strokes, forcing the match to a decider via a tiebreaker.

But Alcaraz, the defending Wimbledon champion, did not face a single break point and slammed down 18 aces on his way to a 21st career title, and second at Queen's.

Wimbledon starts June 30.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Kevin Durant is going from the Suns to the Rockets in a blockbuster trade, AP source says

The Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal struck Sunday, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

Sports

Oklahoma native Kristin Chenoweth to perform national anthem before Game 7 of NBA Finals

Sports

3 dead, 81 injured after stand collapses at Algerian soccer match