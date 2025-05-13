Sports

Alcaraz advances to the Italian Open quarterfinals; Sinner faces a test vs. Cerundolo

Carlos Alcaraz was made to work for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov that earned him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 11:51AM

ROME — Carlos Alcaraz was made to work for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov that earned him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Alcaraz saved two break points early in the third set then dropped his serve later on to waste an early break before improving to 5-0 in his career against the 24th-ranked Khachanov.

The third-ranked Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 12-1 on clay this season. The four-time Grand Slam champion will next face No. 5 Jack Draper, who rallied past Corentin Moutet 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on the red clay courts of the Foro Italico.

Alcaraz is playing the Italian Open for the second time. During the Spaniard's debut last year, he lost to then-135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round as he dealt with a bothersome right forearm issue.

But Alcaraz then went on to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Later in the other half of the draw, top-ranked Jannik Sinner was to play No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo in the biggest test so far after his return from a three-month doping ban.

Rome is the last big warmup tournament before the French Open starts May 25.

Women's quarterfinals

In the women's quarterfinals later, home favorite Jasmine Paolini was playing Diana Shnaider and two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina was playing Peyton Stearns.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

ANDREW DAMPF

The Associated Press

