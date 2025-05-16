Alcaraz advances to his 1st Italian Open final, will face Sinner or Paul for the title

ROME — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his first Italian Open final with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.
It's the third final in three clay-court events this season for Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters and finished runner-up in the Barcelona Open before withdrawing from the Madrid Open because of injury.
A four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 25.
In Sunday's final, Alcaraz will face either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or No. 12 Tommy Paul, who were playing in the night session at the Foro Italico.
Sinner cranked up his level to near-perfection in a a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
''Everybody saw the game against Casper,'' Alcaraz said. ''It's a huge level.
''If I'm going to play against Tommy Paul, I have to be ready for that, and if I'm playing against Jannik, I have to be ready for that battle and obviously dealing with the crowd," Alcaraz said. "So it's going to be an interesting Sunday for sure.''
The women's final on Saturday features Coco Gauff against Jasmine Paolini.