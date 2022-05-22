MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old-Alcantara (4-2) limited the Braves to three unearned runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out seven for his fourth career complete game.

Atlanta star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had two of the hits against Alcantara, extending his on base games streak to 29.

Travis d'Arnaud's at-bat to lead off the ninth was extended after Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar dropped a popup. D'Arnaud doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies' double to make it 4-2. Albies advanced to third on a fly out to right and scored on Austin Riley's RBI groundout.

Alcantara got Dansby Swanson on a pop-up to catcher Jacob Stallings to complete his 115-pitch outing.

Brian Anderson and Stallings doubled, singled and had RBIs each for the Marlins, who avoided the three-game sweep.

Anderson's go-ahead RBI single in the sixth put Miami ahead 2-1. The Marlins were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-27 in the series before Anderson's hit to left-field scored Garrett Cooper from second.

Stallings increased Miami's lead with his run scoring single off Atlanta starter Ian Anderson in the seventh. Anderson (3-3) allowed four runs, seven hits, walked two and struck out six in six plus innings.

Jesse Chavez relieved Anderson and allowed Avisaíl García's sacrifice fly.

Acuña's leadoff double in the fourth snapped Alcantara's streak of consecutive batters retired at 29. Alcantara retired the final 20 batters his start against Washington May 16.

Ozzie Albies reached on a three-base fielding error by Miami centerfielder Jesús Sánchez's to lead off the fifth. Dansby Swanson's one-out bloop single to right scored Albies and tied it at 1-all.

Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a leadoff walk in the first and eventually scored on Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly. But Chisholm was removed in the third because of left hamstring tightness.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled INF Joe Dunand from the same minor league club. Dunand replaced Chisholm and went 1-for-2. The 26-year-old Dunand had a one-game call-up on May 7 and homered against San Diego in his first major league at bat.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas (left calf tightness) did not play.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 5.87) will start the opener of a four-game home series against Philadelphia on Monday.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (4-1, 1.57) will start the opener of a two-