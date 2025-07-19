Albies hits 3-run homer, Acuña has defensive gem to lead the Braves past the Yankees

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a spectacular throw and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Friday night as both teams resumed action after the All-Star break.
Spencer Strider (4-7) threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks.
Albies was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and launched a 390-foot homer just in front of the Chop House in right to make it 6-0 in the third inning.
Acuña was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and runs scored, but his best play came when he threw out Jorbit Vivas for a double play in the third inning.
Vivas was trying to tag up from second base on a fly to deep in the corner in right, but Acuña's throw reached third on the fly to get a surprised Vivas, who slowed up as he approached the bag.
Ian Hamilton (1-1) took the loss after leading off a bullpen game for the Yankees by surrendering three runs in the first inning. Rico Garcia, making his debut with the Yankees, gave up Albies' three-run homer in the third.
New York star Aaron Judge was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts three days after playing in his seventh All-Star Game in the same park.
Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit two-run double for the Yankees in the seventh inning.