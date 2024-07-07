Albert Lea police on Friday found a pipe bomb while searching a vehicle, leading to the evacuation of the Freeborn County Government Center.

The bomb was in a locked gun box that officers found while inventorying a vehicle after arresting the driver earlier in the day on charges of driving after revocation and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

While executing a search warrant on the gun box at the County Government Center, officers found drugs and what appeared to be a pipe bomb, according to police.

The St. Paul bomb squad arrived and took the device, and employees were allowed to re-enter the building.

Officers also conducted a search warrant at the driver's home. In addition to the initial charges, the driver, Adam Alan Penhollow, 48, of Albert Lea, was being held on charges of possession of an explosive device, possession of methamphetamine, DUI test refusal and possessing a firearm as a felon.