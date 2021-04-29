The nearly six-week search for Lisa Hanson, the Albert Lea business owner who defied state COVID-related restrictions at her popular wine and coffee bar and failed to show up for a bail hearing last month, ended Thursday when she was arrested a short ways across the border in Iowa.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said that Hanson, 56, had been under surveillance by his deputies and Albert Lea police after they discovered her booked into an Airbnb she had rented in Clear Lake, Iowa, about 35 miles south of Albert Lea.

Freitag said Clear Lake police arrested her about 3 p.m. Thursday as she was out for a walk along the city's namesake lake. Hanson was booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail in Mason City, and Freitag said he believed she would be offered release on condition that she post $2,000 bond and agree to attend her next court date in Albert Lea. She was still in custody as of 5 p.m.

"If she chooses to post bail she will be out very soon today," Freitag said. If not, extradition procedures would be started to have her transported from Iowa to Minnesota, he said, and could take several days.

"She should have never taken it to this level," said Freitag.

Hanson faces nine criminal misdemeanor charges for opening her Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in downtown Albert Lea in December and January after Gov. Tim Walz ordered restaurants and bars closed to prevent the spread of COVID. She later violated other restrictions when venues were allowed to partly reopen.

Each criminal charge carries a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail. Hanson also faces $9,000 in fines in a civil suit filed against her by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Hanson denounced Walz and publicly flaunted her defiance during the time her wine bar was open, including a march and rally in January by more than a hundred supporters in Albert Lea. She has since closed the bistro, though she said it was only temporary.

When she failed to turn up for a bail hearing on March 10 on the criminal misdemeanors, two arrest warrants were issued. Hanson asserted she was not properly notified of the hearings, a claim that's disputed by Freitag and City Attorney Kelly Martinez.

Freitag said that while he was on vacation out of state, he spoke with Hanson by phone and told her she could avoid being arrested by turning herself in and posting bond, or by calling the court and getting a new date. He said she agreed to do one or the other. She told a deputy who showed up at her house that the sheriff had agreed not to arrest her, which the deputy confirmed with Freitag.

But Hanson told the Star Tribune in a phone interview that she had never agreed to turn herself in or set a new court date. Deputies sent to her house couldn't find her, and she declined to say where she was.

Freitag's decision not to immediately arrest her led to a legal confrontation with City Attorney Martinez, who filed a motion to have the sheriff held in contempt of court.

At a hearing in March, Martinez said Freitag had a duty to arrest Hanson and that he was giving her special treatment. The sheriff responded that he had discretion on whether to arrest her, and reiterated that Hanson had not been truthful with him when she promised to turn herself in or get a new court date.

In her interview with the Star Tribune, Hanson set several conditions before she would turn herself in and questioned the legitimacy of the arrest warrants. Told what she had said, Freitag said that Hanson was in no position to set conditions.

Hanson has gained considerable support on conservative social media sites, both locally and nationally, and is treated by critics of COVID-related lockdowns as something of a hero. Opinion in Albert Lea appears to be sharply divided between supporters and critics, based on interviews conducted last month by the Star Tribune.

Hanson is scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon at an outdoor political rally in Albert Lea, which she has been promoting on her website as a fundraiser. Several Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, are also listed as speakers.

