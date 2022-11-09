MALVERN, Pa. — Justin Neely scored 16 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Immaculata 74-47 on Tuesday night.
Neely added nine rebounds for the Great Danes (1-1). Sarju Patel scored 11 points and added four steals. Aaron Reddish recorded 10 points.
The Mighty Macs (0-1) were led in scoring by Tim Schultice, who finished with seven points. Immaculata also got seven points and two blocks from Tyler Tillery.
NEXT UP
Albany plays Siena on the road on Saturday. Immaculata visits Delaware State on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Devils beat Flames 3-2 on Hischier goal for 7th win in row
The New Jersey Devils are not only winning, they are doing it even when they don't play well.
Sports
Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings
Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Scheifele scores 2 as surging Jets beat Stars 5-1
Mark Scheifele scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal second period, leading the Jets to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.
Sports
No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75
Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener.
Sports
Horvat scores 2 to lead Canucks to 6-4 win over Senators
Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Tuesday night.