MALVERN, Pa. — Justin Neely scored 16 points as Albany (N.Y.) beat Immaculata 74-47 on Tuesday night.

Neely added nine rebounds for the Great Danes (1-1). Sarju Patel scored 11 points and added four steals. Aaron Reddish recorded 10 points.

The Mighty Macs (0-1) were led in scoring by Tim Schultice, who finished with seven points. Immaculata also got seven points and two blocks from Tyler Tillery.

NEXT UP

Albany plays Siena on the road on Saturday. Immaculata visits Delaware State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.