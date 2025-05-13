Albanian preliminary polls results show a clear win for the ruling Socialists

TIRANA, Albania — Preliminary results in Albania's parliamentary election on Tuesday give a clear victory to the ruling Socialist Party which attracted voters supporting the country's uphill effort to join the European Union and Prime Minister Edi Rama's bid for a fourth term.
With about 96% of the votes counted, Rama's left-wing Socialists got 52.09% of the votes, or 82 seats in the 140-seat Assembly, or Parliament, followed by the opposition center-right Democratic Party-led coalition of Sali Berisha with 34.44%, or 52 seats. Three other small parties will take the rest.
With that number the left-wing Socialists may govern alone.
Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 42.21%, or 4% lower than four years ago.
The Central Election Commission, the electoral executive, has said that by law the final results come out 48 hours after the vote ends. The results may be delayed following a request of the opposition not to consider ballots mailed from the diaspora in neighboring Greece, some 53,000, claiming they are manipulated.
For the first time, those in the diaspora could cast postal votes. About 195,000 mailed in their votes.
Eligible voters in Albania and abroad voted to elect 140 lawmakers for a four-year mandate in the Balkan nation. Because of mass emigration, the country of 2.4 million people has a total of nearly 3.7 million eligible voters.
Diaspora votes from Greece may move number of seats in three or four areas in favor of the leftwing Socialists. The opposition claims they were manipulated by Socialist supporters. The postal company said it has confirmation signatures of all the voters in Greece.